Raiders Release WR Henry Ruggs

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday that they’ve waived former first-round WR Henry Ruggs following his arrest on charges of DUI resulting in the death of another person.

The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III. — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 3, 2021

Ruggs has been arrested and booked on charges of DUI resulting in the death of another person after the traffic accident that took place early Tuesday morning in Las Vegas.

Ruggs is facing serious charges that could carry up to a 20-year sentence if convicted.

A 23-year old woman was killed in the accident and another young woman was seriously injured.

The Raiders earlier issued the following statement regarding Ruggs:

“The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Ruggs, 22, was a two-year starter at Alabama. The Raiders used the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select him.

Ruggs signed a four-year, $16,671,626 contract that includes a $9,684,819 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the Raiders to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Ruggs appeared in seven games for the Raiders and caught 24 of 36 targets for 469 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He’s also rushed three times for 16 yards.