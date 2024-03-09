Raiders Releasing DE Jerry Tillery

Adam Schefter reports that the Raiders have informed veteran DE Jerry Tillery that they plan to release him at the start of the league year on Wednesday.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Tillery will free up $2.3 million of available cap space while creating $1,875,000 in dead money.

Tillery, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019 out of Notre Dame. He was in the fourth year of his four-year, $11,422,158 contract that included $10,002,591 guaranteed when the Chargers waived him.

The Raiders claimed Tillery off waivers and he finished out the year in Las Vegas before re-signing with the team on a one-year deal.

In 2023, Tillery appeared in 17 games for the Raiders. He finished with 31 total tackles, one fumble recovery, and two sacks.

We will have more on Tillery as it becomes available.