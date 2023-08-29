Raiders Releasing RB Damien Williams

Ian Rapoport reports that the Raiders are releasing RB Damien Williams now that RB Josh Jacobs has returned to the team.

Williams, 31, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2014. He finished out the final year of a three-year, $1,535,000 rookie contract before the Dolphins used an original-round restricted tender on him worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season.

The Chiefs signed Williams to a one-year, $1.5 million contract in 2018. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 before signing a two-year, $8.1 million extension.

Kansas City picked up Williams’ 2020 option. However, the Chiefs opted to release him and he signed on with the Bears soon after. The Falcons signed Williams to a contract in March of last year. He then had a brief stint with the Raiders this offseason.

In 2022, Williams appeared in one game for the Falcons and rushed for two yards on two carries and no touchdowns.