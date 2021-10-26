Raiders Releasing WR Willie Snead

Adam Schefter reports that the Raiders have released veteran WR Willie Snead on Tuesday.

According to Schefter, Snead asked for his release, given that his playing time was so limited.

Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.

Snead eventually joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go on to spend three years in New Orleans. From there, Snead signed a two-year offer sheet worth up to $10.4 million with the Ravens in 2018.

Snead finished a one-year, $6 million extension for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Raiders this past March.

In 2021, Snead has appeared in seven games for the Raiders and caught three passes for 32 yards receiving and no touchdowns.