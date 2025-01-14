Raiders Request To Interview Steelers Director Of Pro Personnel Sheldon White For GM Job

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have requested to interview Steelers director of pro personnel Sheldon White for their general manager job.

The following is an update on the Raiders GM search:

Bucs assistant GM John Spytek

Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

Steelers Director of Pro Personnel Sheldon White

White, 59, is a former defensive back with the Giants, Lions, and Bengals and retired in 1993. He began his executive career with the Lions as a scout in 1997, earning a promotion to director of pro personnel in 2000 and vice president of pro personnel in 2009.

After spending 2015 as Detroit’s interim general manager, he became Michigan State’s executive director of player personnel and recruiting from 2016-2020. He returned to the NFL with the Commanders as a scout in 2021 and landed the Steelers’ director of pro scouting in 2022.