Raiders Restructure Contracts For LT Kolton Miller, RB Kenyan Drake

According to Field Yates, the Raiders have restructured the contracts for LT Kolton Miller and RB Kenyan Drake.

The moves create just over $14.5 million in additional cap space for the Raiders this offseason.

Miller, 26, was taken with the No. 15 overall pick by the Raiders out of UCLA in 2018. He was entering the fourth year of a $13,519,480 rookie contract that included a $7,912,348 signing bonus when the Raiders signed him to a three-year, $54 million extension.

The contract included a fifth-year option for the Raiders to pick up in 2021 that was folded into the deal.

In 2021, Miller appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and made 17 starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 5 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.

Drake, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. Miami traded him to the Cardinals before the 2019 deadline in return for a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder.

Drake finished the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract and made a base salary of $810,000 for the 2019 season. However, Arizona opted to transition tag Drake for the 2020 season.

The Raiders signed Drake to a two-year, $11 million contract that can be worth up to $14.5 million in 2021.

In 2021, Drake appeared in 12 games for the Raiders and rushed for 254 yards on 63 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with 29 receptions for 283 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.