Raiders Restructure LB Cory Littleton’s Contract, Add $3.4M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Raiders have restructured LB Cory Littleton‘s contract to add $3.4 million in additional cap space.
Las Vegas converted $4.25 million of Littleton’s base salary into a signing bonus and spread it over the remainder of his deal.
The Raiders added three void years to Littleton’s deal in another restructure earlier this offseason.
Littleton, 27, is a former undrafted free agent out of Washington signed by the Rams in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1,635 million contract before returning to the Rams on a one-year restricted deal worth $3,095,000 for the 2019 season.
The Raiders signed Littleton to a three-year, $36 million contract that included $22 million guaranteed in 2020. He’s slated to make base salaries of $1.25 million and $11 million the next two seasons.
In 2021, Littleton has appeared in two games for the Raiders and recorded 15 total tackles and no sacks or interceptions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!