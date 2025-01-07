Raiders Retaining GM Tom Telesco

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Raiders are retaining GM Tom Telesco despite firing HC Antonio Pierce.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic is told that minority owner Tom Brady will have “a lot” of influence in the upcoming coach search.

Telesco, 52, began working as an intern for the Bills in 1991 and later got into scouting as a member of the Panthers.

The Colts hired Telesco as an area scout in 1998 and he was eventually promoted to the director of player personnel role in 2005. After several years in Indianapolis, he departed to become the Chargers GM in 2013.

Telesco signed a multi-year extension for the Chargers back in 2018, his third contract with the team since being hired in 2013, before being fired along with HC Brandon Staley after Week 15 of the 2023 season. He was hired to be the Raiders’ general manager before the 2024 season.

In 11 seasons with the Chargers, Telesco led the team to a record of 84-95 in the regular season. The team also made three playoff appearances and finished with a record of 2-3. In his first year with the Raiders, Telesco led the team to a 4-13 record.