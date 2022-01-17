Raiders Sign 12 Players To Futures Deals

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve signed 12 players to futures contracts for the 2022 season.

The full list includes:

  1. S Jordan Brown
  2. G Lester Cotton
  3. DB Kavon Frazier
  4. C Hroniss Grasu
  5. DE Gerri Green
  6. C Brett Heggie
  7. DL P.J. Johnson
  8. LB Justin March-Lillard
  9. OL Jeremiah Poutasi
  10. RB Trey Ragas
  11. WR Dillon Stoner
  12. WR D.J. Turner

Stoner, 23, signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in May of 2021. He was among Las Vegas’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on with the practice squad. 

During his college career, Stoner recorded 191 receptions for 2,378 yards (12.5 YPC) and 17 touchdowns. 

