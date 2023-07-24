Raiders Sign DE Isaac Rochell

The Las Vegas Raiders officially signed veteran DE Isaac Rochell to a contract on Monday.

#Raiders roster move: – Signed free agent DE Isaac Rochell (@isaacrochell91) — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) July 24, 2023

Rochell, 28, was taken in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He was in the first year of his rookie contract when Los Angeles elected to cut him loose at the start of the 2017 season.

The Chargers re-signed Rochell to their practice squad before eventually calling him up toward the end of the 2017 season. He returned to Los Angeles on exclusive rights deals for the next two years.

Los Angles declined to tender Rochell during the 2020 offseason and he signed a one-year deal with the Colts worth $2.5 million. He joined the Browns later year before finishing out the season with the Raiders.

In 2022, Rochell appeared in seven games for the Browns and Raiders, recording 12 tackles and no sacks.