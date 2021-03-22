Raiders Sign DL Darius Philon

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve signed DL Darius Philon to a contract.

This is Philon’s first opportunity with an NFL team since he was released by the Cardinals following an arrest back in 2019.

Philon, 27, was drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round in 2015 out of Arkansas. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,400,588 rookie contract with the Chargers that included $120,588 fully guaranteed.

The Cardinals signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract in 2019 only to release him before the start of the regular season.

In 2018, Philon appeared in all 16 games for the Chargers, recording 33 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks and one forced fumble. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 72 interior defender out of 112 qualifying players.