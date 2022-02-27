Raiders Sign DT Andrew Billings

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DT Andrew Billings to a contract on Sunday, according to his agency.

Billings, 26, was drafted in the fourth round out of Baylor by the Bengals in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $2,875,844 with the Bengals.

Billings later agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Browns before opting out of the 2020 NFL season. Cleveland eventually released Billings in November.

From there, Billings joined the Dolphins’ practice squad in November, where he remained until January. Following his release, Billings signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad in January, before eventually being released a few weeks ago.

In 2021, Billings appeared in six games for the Browns, recording one tackle.