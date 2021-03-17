Raiders Sign DT Quinton Jefferson

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesday that they’ve signed former Bills DL Quinton Jefferson to a contract.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Jefferson, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

Jefferson returned to the Seahawks and played under a restricted tender in 2019 before agreeing to a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Bills in 2020. Buffalo cut him after just one season.

In 2020, Jefferson appeared in 16 games for the Bills and recorded 23 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery and a pass defense.