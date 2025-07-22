Raiders Sign Five, Cut Four

The Raiders signed five players to the roster today, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

To free up space, the Raiders waived DB Mello Dotson, WR Zakhari Franklin, WR Key’Shawn Smith and LB Jailin Walker.

Adams, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which included a signing bonus of $14,326,244.

The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks. Seattle later signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in August of 2021.

The Seahawks released Adams this past March and he eventually signed on with the Titans. He signed with the Lions’ practice squad in December 2024 before being released.

In 2024, Adams appeared in five games for the Lions and Titans and recorded seven tackles.