Raiders Sign G McClendon Curtis

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed G McClendon Curtis to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Raiders have released P Brad Robbins from the practice squad.

Curtis, 26, signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of UT-Chattanooga following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad, but was shortly signed away by the Seahawks.

Curtis was waived coming out of camp in 2024 and spent the season bouncing on and off the practice squad. The Cardinals signed Curtis to a futures deal for the 2025 season but let him loose in August. He had a brief stint on the Giants’ practice squad but was released in early September.

For his career, Curtis has appeared in five games for the Seahawks