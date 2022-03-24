Raiders Sign LB Jayon Brown

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced that they’ve signed free-agent LB Jayon Brown.

We have signed unrestricted free agent LB Jayon Brown. pic.twitter.com/2QFRXdavhY — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 24, 2022

Brown has been an every-down linebacker for the Titans when healthy, it’s likely he’ll have an opportunity to contribute on both defense and special teams in Las Vegas.

Brown, 27, was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round in 2017 out of UCLA. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.67 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Brown re-signed with the Titans on a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in 10 games for the Titans and recorded 55 tackles, one interception and two pass deflections.