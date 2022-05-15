Raiders Sign OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

The Raiders have signed OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to the roster, per his agent.

Congratulations to client, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., on signing with the Las Vegas #Raiders. A familiar name for #RaiderNation fans! — JT, Esq. (@1JorThompson) May 15, 2022

Wheatley, 25, previously went undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2019 after transferring from Michigan. He played tight end in college but converted to offensive line in the NFL. He is the son of former NFL RB and Morgan State HC Tyrone Wheatley.

He had a tryout with the Bears along with four other players during their minicamp last year before signing on to the team’s practice squad.

Wheatley returned to the Bears on a futures contract this past January but was waived earlier this month.

During his three-year career at Michigan, Wheatley caught six passes for 61 yards (10.1 YPC) and one touchdown.