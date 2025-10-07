Raiders Sign P Brad Robbins To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed P Brad Robbins to the practice squad.

We have signed P Brad Robbins to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/jJcUSikeBZ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 7, 2025

Robbins, 27, was drafted by the Bengals in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.553 million rookie contract that included a $133,332 signing bonus when the Bengals released him in October 2024.

The Bills signed him to a contract this past offseason and he kicked in one game for the team before being cut again in September.

In 2023, Robbins appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and punted 76 times with a 44.3 average, five touchbacks and 20 kicks placed inside the 20.