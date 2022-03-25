Raiders Sign S Duron Harmon

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced that they’ve signed S Duron Harmon.

We have signed free agent S Duron Harmon. pic.twitter.com/tZpobngtw0 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 24, 2022

Harmon will provide veteran depth and stability to the Raiders’ secondary.

Harmon, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,711,100 contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a four-year, $17 million contract that included $6.5 million guaranteed in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his contract when New England traded him to the Lions in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

From there, the Atlanta Falcons signed Harmon to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2021, Harmon appeared in all 17 games for Atlanta and recorded 66 total tackles including two tackles for loss, two interceptions, and five pass defenses.