Raiders Sign Second-Round TE Michael Mayer

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced they’ve officially signed No. 35 overall pick TE Michael Mayer to a rookie contract.
https://twitter.com/Raiders/status/1669133287837818881?s=20
Mayer, 21, was named Third-Team All-ACC in 2020 and Third-Team All-American in 2021. He is the all-time leader in receptions among tight ends at Notre Dame.
NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL TE Jason Witten.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $9,313,646 rookie contract that includes a $3,773,561 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,693,390 in 2023.
During his three years with the team, Mayer appeared in 36 games and caught 180 passes for 2,099 yards (11.7 YPC) and 18 touchdowns.
