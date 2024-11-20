Raiders Sign Two To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed CB Keenan Isaac and RB Chris Collier to the practice squad. 

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. DE David Agoha (International)
  2. QB Carter Bradley
  3. RB Sincere McCormick
  4. C Will Putnam
  5. T Dalton Wagner
  6. WR Kristian Wilkerson
  7. DB M.J. Devonshire
  8. DB Kyu Blu Kelly
  9. T Gottlieb Ayedze
  10. TE Cole Fotheringham
  11. NT Marquan McCall
  12. WR Terrace Marshall
  13. RB Tyreik McAllister
  14. TE John Samuel Shenker
  15. WR Alex Bachman
  16. RB Chris Collier
  17. CB Keenan Isaac

Isaac, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama State back in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers.

Isaac was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Bucs’ practice squad. He returned to Tampa Bay on a futures contract before being claimed by the Panthers. He returned to the Buccaneers in September, but was waived earlier this month.

For his career, Isaac has appeared in seven games for the Buccaneers but has yet to record a statistic.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply