Raiders Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed CB Keenan Isaac and RB Chris Collier to the practice squad.

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

DE David Agoha (International) QB Carter Bradley RB Sincere McCormick C Will Putnam T Dalton Wagner WR Kristian Wilkerson DB M.J. Devonshire DB Kyu Blu Kelly T Gottlieb Ayedze TE Cole Fotheringham NT Marquan McCall WR Terrace Marshall RB Tyreik McAllister TE John Samuel Shenker WR Alex Bachman RB Chris Collier CB Keenan Isaac

Isaac, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama State back in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers.

Isaac was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Bucs’ practice squad. He returned to Tampa Bay on a futures contract before being claimed by the Panthers. He returned to the Buccaneers in September, but was waived earlier this month.

For his career, Isaac has appeared in seven games for the Buccaneers but has yet to record a statistic.