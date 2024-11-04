Raiders Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve signed TE John Samuel Shenker and WR Tyreik McAllister to their practice squad.

McAllister, 25, wound up signing with the Broncos after going undrafted in the 2022 draft.

The Broncos opted to waive McAllister with an injury settlement in August of last year. He ended up catching on with the team’s practice squad in November and spent time on and off the practice squad to end the season.

Denver re-signed McAllister to a futures contract back in 2023, but waived him again shortly after. The Broncos brought McAllister back on another contract before cutting him loose last year.

The Raiders signed McAllister to a futures deal before cutting him loose coming out of the preseason.

Over the course of his five-year career at Charleston, McAllister appeared in 39 games and rushed for 2,627 yards on 384 carries and 27 touchdowns. He also added 1,137 yards receiving on 117 receptions and an additional five touchdowns.