Raiders Made Three PS Moves Including Signing WR Alex Bachman

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed WR Alex Bachman to the practice squad.

We have signed WR Alex Bachman to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/9G4vHQq0m8 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 19, 2024

Per the NFL transaction wire, the team also released TE Trevon Wesco and LB Blake Lynch.

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

DE David Agoha (International) QB Carter Bradley RB Sincere McCormick C Will Putnam T Dalton Wagner WR Kristian Wilkerson DB M.J. Devonshire DB Kyu Blu Kelly T Gottlieb Ayedze TE Cole Fotheringham NT Marquan McCall WR Terrace Marshall RB Tyreik McAllister TE John Samuel Shenker WR Alex Bachman

Bachman, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Wake Forest back in April 2021. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Rams. However, Los Angeles waived Bachman with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. He was later released with a settlement.

Bachman had worked out with the Giants back in November 2021 and he caught on with their practice squad late in the season. Bachman returned to New York on a futures deal but was waived with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason.

He bounced on and off the Giants’ practice squad in 2022 before catching on with the Texans last year. Houston signed him to a futures deal in January but cut him loose in April. He had a stint with the Raiders.

For his career, Bachman has appeared in four games and recorded four kick returns for 94 yards (23.5 YPR) and one punt return for 16 yards.