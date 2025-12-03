Raiders Sign WR Brenden Rice To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they signed WR Brenden Rice to their practice squad on Wednesday.

#RAIDERS ROSTER MOVE: – Signed #82 WR Brenden Rice to the practice squad — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) December 3, 2025

Rice, 23, is the son of Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice. He is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2024. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million contract with the Chargers.

However, Los Angeles opted to waive Rice coming out of the preseason. He signed with New England’s practice squad in November but was released a week later. He caught on with the Seahawks’ practice squad last month, but was cut loose this week.

In 2024, Rice was active for three games for the Chargers, but did not record a stat.

During his college career at Colorado and USC, Rice caught 111 passes for 1,821 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 43 games.