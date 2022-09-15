Raiders Sign WR Chris Lacy To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Thursday they have signed WR Chris Lacy to the practice squad.

We have signed WR Chris Lacy to the practice squad. We also have placed WR Dillon Stoner on the practice squad/injured list. pic.twitter.com/bEaaI6CNxS — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 15, 2022

They created room by placing WR Dillon Stoner on the practice squad injured list.

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

LB Curtis Bolton CB Isiah “Ike” Brown CB Bryce Cosby S Matthias Farley TE Cole Fotheringham QB Chase Garbers C Hroniss Grasu G Jordan Meredith WR Dillon Stoner (injured) DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa RB Austin Walter WR Isaiah Zuber OL Vitaliy Gurman (Injured) DB J.R. Reed G Alex Bars C Billy Price DB Nickell Robey-Coleman WR Chris Lacy

Lacy, 26, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2018. New England waived Lacy to make room for G Jason King and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Lions.

Lacy bounced on and off the Lions’ active roster throughout the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Detroit promoted him from their active roster back before releasing him.

From there, Lacy had a stint with the Cowboys practice squad before signing with the Raiders briefly during training camp.

In 2019, Lacy appeared in seven games and recorded three receptions for 60 yards receiving (20 YPC) and no touchdowns.