Raiders Sign WR Justin Shorter To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they signed WR Justin Shorter to their practice squad on Tuesday.

#RAIDERS ROSTER MOVE: – Signed WR Justin Shorter to the practice squad — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) October 28, 2025

Shorter, 25, was selected with the No. 150 overall pick in the fifth round in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Bills out of Florida. He later agreed to a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract with Buffalo.

The Bills placed Shorter on injured reserve in August of 2023 with a hamstring injury. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of last year’s preseason and caught on with the Raiders’ practice squad.

He was among Las Vegas’ final roster this year and re-signed to the practice squad. He’s bounced on and off their practice squad this season.

In 2025, Shorter has appeared in seven games for the Raiders and has recorded three tackles on special teams.