Raiders Sign WR Trey Quinn To Futures Contract

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they are signing WR Trey Quinn to a futures contract on Tuesday.

Updates list of futures signings for the Raiders:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Quinn, 25, was taken in the seventh round of this year’s draft by the Washington Football Team. He agreed to a four-year, $2,529,700 contract that included a $69,070 signing bonus with Washington.

Washington elected to cut him loose coming out of this year’s training camp and signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad. Jacksonville promoted him in November and he reverted to the taxi squad.

In 2020, Quinn appeared in one game for the Jaguars and recorded six punt return yards.

During his college career at LSU and SMU, Quinn caught 136 passes for 1,512 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns over the course of three seasons and 27 games.