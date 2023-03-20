Raiders Signed DE Jordan Willis

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed DE Jordan Willis to a contract.

Signed. Sealed. Delivered 📝 We have signed unrestricted free agent DL Jordan Willis

He should compete for a role on the defensive line as a rotational pass rusher, similar to his role with San Francisco the past few seasons.

Willis, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. Willis was in the third year of his four-year, $3.61 million contract when the Bengals waived him in September of 2020.

Willis was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets and later traded to the 49ers back in October 2020. He made a base salary of $865,250 for the 2020 season before returning to San Francisco. He signed another one-year deal with the team in 2022.

In 2022, Willis appeared in nine games for the 49ers and recorded 12 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one recovery.