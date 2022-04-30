Raiders Signing California QB Chase Garbers

Tom Pelissero reports that the Raiders are signing undrafted California QB Chase Garbers.

Garbers, 23, was an Honorable Mention All-PAC 12 in 2021 for the California Golden Bears.

During his five-year career at California, Garbers started 34 of 36 and threw for 6,580 yards, completing 60.7 percent of his passes. He also had 50 touchdowns and 24 interceptions, in addition to rushing 331 times for 1.174 yards (3.5 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.