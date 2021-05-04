Raiders Signing CB Casey Hayward To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $4M

Josina Anderson is reporting that veteran CB Casey Hayward is signing a one-year contract worth up to $4 million with the Raiders on Tuesday.

There had been some recent buzz about Hayward joining the Raiders and it looks like they were able to step up and get a deal done in the end.

Hayward had a bit of a down year in 2020, but he has been a standout cornerback for several years now. He will be reunited with DC Gus Bradley.

Hayward, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract in Green Bay before signing a three-year, $15.3 million contract that included $6.8 million guaranteed with the Chargers in 2016.

The Chargers later signed Hayward to a three-year, 36 million extension with $20 million fully guaranteed in 2018. He was owed a base salary of $9,750,000 for the 2021 season when the Chargers released him this past March.

In 2020, Hayward appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and recorded 41 tackles, one interception and eight passes defended.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.