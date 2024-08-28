Raiders Signing CB Darnay Holmes

According to Vincent Bonsignore, the Raiders are signing CB Darnay Holmes to the roster.

Las Vegas had an open roster spot after placing CB Brandon Facyson on injured reserve and needed help in the secondary.

Holmes overlapped with Raiders DC Patrick Graham in New York.

Holmes, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Giants back in 2020. He concluded the final year of his four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract with New York and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Holmes re-signed with the Giants this offseason on a one-year, $2 million contract. However he was let go during roster cuts.

In 2023, Holmes appeared in 16 games for the Giants and recorded 18 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and three pass defenses.