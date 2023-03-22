Raiders Signing CB David Long To One-Year Deal

Jordan Schultz reports that the Raiders are signing former Rams CB David Long to a one-year contract.
Long, 25, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Michigan back in 2019.
He just finished his four-year, rookie contract worth $3,801,391, including a $973,060 signing bonus and $973,060 guaranteed.
In 2022, Long appeared in 12 games for the Rams and made four starts, recording 21 tackles and one pass breakup.
