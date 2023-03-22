Raiders Signing CB David Long To One-Year Deal

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Jordan Schultz reports that the Raiders are signing former Rams CB David Long to a one-year contract. 

David Long

Long, 25, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Michigan back in 2019. 

He just finished his four-year, rookie contract worth $3,801,391, including a $973,060 signing bonus and $973,060 guaranteed.

In 2022, Long appeared in 12 games for the Rams and made four starts, recording 21 tackles and one pass breakup.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply