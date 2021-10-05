Raiders Signing DB Brandon Facyson Off Chargers’ PS

According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are signing DB Brandon Facyson off of the Chargers’ practice squad on Tuesday.

Facyson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Virginia Tech back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Chargers and managed to make the 53-man roster each of his first three years in the NFL.

The Chargers declined to tender Facyson a restricted offer this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Brandon Facyson appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and recorded 14 tackles and a forced fumble.