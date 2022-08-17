Raiders Signing DE Jordan Jenkins

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing DE Jordan Jenkins, according to Aaron Wilson.

Jenkins worked out for the Raiders today, obviously he showed enough to earn an opportunity with the team.

Jenkins, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.12 million contract before returning to New York on a one-year, $5 million deal.

Jenkins then signed a two-year deal with the Texans in 2021 while testing the free-agent market. However, he was released earlier in the week.

In 2021, Jenkins appeared in 11 games for the Texans and recorded 20 total tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.