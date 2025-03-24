Raiders Signing DT Leki Fotu

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are signing DT Leki Fotu to the roster.

He had a visit with Las Vegas recently and it evidently went well, as he chose to sign with the Raiders after also having a visit with the Bills. He’ll compete for a roster spot this summer.

Fotu, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $4,068,470 rookie contract that included a $773,470 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career last offseason before deciding to sign with the Jets.

In 2024, Fotu appeared in two games for the Jets making one start and recording three tackles and no sacks.