Raiders Signing LB Germaine Pratt To One-Year Deal

Per Jordan Schultz, the Raiders are signing LB Germaine Pratt to a one-year deal worth $4.18 million.

The Titans were one team potentially interested in Pratt, but he is now headed to Las Vegas after his release by the Bengals.

Pratt, 29, was drafted with the No. 72 overall pick in the third round by the Bengals out of N.C. State in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,572,880 rookie contract that included a $1,052,880 signing bonus.

Pratt was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career when he re-signed in Cincinnati to a three-year, $21 million deal. He was entering the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $5.25 million.

In 2024, Pratt appeared in 17 games and recorded 143 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and six pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Pratt as the news is available.