Raiders Signing LB K.J. Wright To One-Year Deal

According to Josina Anderson, the Raiders are signing LB K.J. Wright to a one-year deal.

This deal has made sense for some time given Las Vegas’ need at the position and Wright’s familiarity with the scheme. The two sides had a visit a few weeks ago to talk things over.

The veteran has had a long wait in free agency despite showing last season he still had a fair amount of gas left in the tank.

Back in April, the Cowboys passed up on pursuing a deal for Wright despite his comments expressing interest in playing for Dallas. (NFLTR)

At the time, Mike Fisher of SI.com reported that Wright was looking for a two-year commitment from the Cowboys, while the organization was thinking more of a one-year deal.

Wright, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He’s played out the final year of his four-year, $27 million contract that included $15,431,000 guaranteed and made a base salary of $7.2 million for the 2018 season.

Wright returned to the Seahawks on a two-year, $15 million deal in 2019. He made a base salary of $3.5 million last year.

In 2020, Wright appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 86 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, one interception and 10 pass defenses.

