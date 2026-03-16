Raiders Signing LB Segun Olubi

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Raiders are signing Colts LB Segun Olubi to a contract.

Olubi, 26, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason, however.

Olubi signed with the Colts on the practice squad and spent the year there before signing a futures deal after the season. He then re-signed with the Colts the next two seasons as an exclusive rights free agent.

In 2025, Olubi appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 11 total tackles and one forced fumble.