Raiders Signing LT Kolton Miller To Three-Year, $66 Million Extension

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing LT Kolton Miller to a three-year, $66 million contract extension with $42.5 million guaranteed, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Miller said this offseason that he hopes to remain in Las Vegas for life. In turn, Las Vegas is locking up one of their bookends for the near future.

Miller has been enjoying the direction of the team under new HC Pete Carroll after adding players like QB Geno Smith, G Alex Cappa, and first-round RB Ashton Jeanty.

“I like the locker room right now,” Miller said. “The pieces we’ve added this offseason. The energy, the direction.”

Miller, 29, was taken with the No. 15 overall pick by the Raiders out of UCLA in 2018. He was entering the fourth year of a $13,519,480 rookie contract that included a $7,912,348 signing bonus when the Raiders signed him to a three-year, $54 million extension.

He’s due a base salary of $12.25 million in the final year of the deal and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Miller started all 17 games for the Raiders at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 13 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.