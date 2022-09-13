Raiders Signing OL Billy Price To Practice Squad

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders are signing OL Billy Price to the practice squad.

Price is a former first-round pick of the Bengals who can play guard and center.

Price, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals in 2018 out of Ohio State. He finished out the fourth year of a four-year, $11.712 million rookie deal that included a $6.598 million signing bonus.

Cincinnati then declined Price’s fifth-year option and traded him to the Giants for DT B.J. Hill in 2021. He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career after the Giants declined to re-sign him

In 2021, Price appeared in 16 games for the Giants, making 15 starts at center.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.