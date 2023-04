Raiders Signing QB Brian Hoyer To Two-Year Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed QB Brian Hoyer to a two-year deal, per his agent.

Congratulations to our client QB @bhoyer7 on signing a 2-year deal with the @Raiders — JL Sports (@JLSports3) April 4, 2023

He’ll provide some experience and a veteran backup for the Raiders behind starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo. He also is well-versed in HC Josh McDaniels‘ scheme after playing for him for years.

Hoyer, 37, originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2009. He spent three years in New England before bouncing around with a number of teams including the Steelers, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, and Bears.

Hoyer signed a two-year, $12 million contract that included $10 million guaranteed with the 49ers in 2017 but was cut loose in the first year of his deal. The Patriots signed him to a three-year deal shortly after but later released him.

From there, Hoyer signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Colts in 2019 but was released before the 2020 season. Hoyer returned to the Patriots on a two-year deal worth $4 million soon after. New England released him earlier this offseason.

In 2022, Hoyer appeared in one game for the Patriots and completed 5 of 6 pass attempts for 37 yards and no touchdowns.