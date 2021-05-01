Raiders Signing West Virginia DT Darius Stills

According to Adam Caplan, the Raiders are signing undrafted West Virginia DT Darius Stills to a contract.

Stills, 22, is a two-year starter at West Virginia and was a consensus All-American in 2020, the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year, and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors.

During his four-year college career, Stills appeared in 43 games and 21 starts, recording 85 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and three pass defenses.