Raiders Signing Wisconsin RB Garrett Groshek

Tom Pelissero reports that the Las Vegas Raiders are signing undrafted Wisconsin RB Garrett Groshek to a contract.

Groshek, 23, was a one-year starter at Wisconsin and was a team captain in 2019 and 2020.

During his four-year career at Wisconsin, Groshek rushed 235 times for 1,216 yards (5.2 YPC) and seven touchdowns. He also caught 79 passes for 611 yards (7.7 YPC) and one touchdown.