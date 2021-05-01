Raiders Signing Wisconsin RB Garrett Groshek

Tom Pelissero reports that the Las Vegas Raiders are signing undrafted Wisconsin RB Garrett Groshek to a contract.
Groshek, 23, was a one-year starter at Wisconsin and was a team captain in 2019 and 2020.
During his four-year career at Wisconsin, Groshek rushed 235 times for 1,216 yards (5.2 YPC) and seven touchdowns. He also caught 79 passes for 611 yards (7.7 YPC) and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!