Raiders Signing WR Kristian Wilkerson

Aaron Wilson reports that the Raiders are signing veteran WR Kristian Wilkerson to a deal.

Wilkerson, 26, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State in 2020. He was waived coming out of the preseason as a rookie and signed on with the Patriots’ practice squad.

The Patriots signed him to a futures deal but waived him, at which point he was claimed by the Colts.

In 2021, Wilkerson appeared in three games and recorded four receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns.