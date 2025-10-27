Raiders Signing WR Tyler Lockett

Tom Pelissero reports that the Raiders are signing veteran WR Tyler Lockett after he requested his release from the Titans.

Lockett, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.318 million contract and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when he signed a three-year extension with Seattle.

Lockett was entering the final year of that deal and set to make an $11 million base salary in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $69.2 million extension with the Seahawks. Seattle reworked his contract in 2024 to sign him for two years and $29.7 million before releasing him this offseason.

From there, he signed a one-year deal with the Titans. He requested his release from the struggling team and is now joining Las Vegas.

In 2025, Lockett has appeared in seven games for the Titans and caught ten passes for 70 yards.