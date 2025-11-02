Raiders Still Have No Interest In Trading Maxx Crosby

Jay Glazer reports that the Raiders have received calls from teams, but are adamant they will not entertain a trade for star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

So far this offseason, the front office has rebuffed any offers for Crosby, telling reporters that they would continue to turn down teams when asked if he was unavailable.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby has appeared in eight games for the Raiders and recorded 18 tackles, four sacks, 10 tackles for loss, five pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one interception.