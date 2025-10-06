Raiders TE Brock Bowers Week-To-Week With Knee Injury

Speaking to reporters Monday morning, Raiders HC Pete Carroll said TE Brock Bowers would be “week-to-week” with his knee injury, via Paul Gutierrez.

Bowers was sidelined this past week from the loss to the Colts and has been limited since picking up the injury in Week 1. He has a PCL injury and bone bruise.

Week to week is a little vague as far as injury classifications but it leaves the door open for Bowers to miss Week 6’s game against the Titans. His injury will only improve with rest, so the Raiders could be holding Bowers back intentionally after he tried to play through things.

Bowers, 22, was a three-year starter at Georgia and won the John Mackey Award for being the best tight end in college football in 2022 and 2023.

He was a Unanimous All-American in 2023, a first-team All-American in 2022, and a second-team All-American in 2021. He also earned first-team All-SEC for all three years of his college career. The Raiders used the No. 13 pick in the 2024 draft on Bowers.

Bowers signed a four-year, $17,768,222 contract that includes a $9,742,343 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his first professional season, Bowers was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team.

In 2025, Bowers has appeared in four games and caught 19 passes for 225 yards.

We’ll have more on Bowers as the news is available.