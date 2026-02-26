Raiders Team To Watch For Saints CB Alontae Taylor?

Per Matthew Paras of NOLA.com, the Raiders could be a suitor for Saints CB Alontae Taylor if he hits the market, which is the current expectation.

It’s worth noting there’s familiarity in Las Vegas for Taylor since they retained DC Joe Woods, who coached Taylor in New Orleans from 2023 to 2024. Paras also mentions the Raiders will have an even bigger need for a corner if they don’t re-sign Eric Stokes.

Taylor, 27, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennessee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He just finished his four-year $7,204,684 rookie contract that included a $2,419,770 signing bonus.

In 2025, Taylor appeared in all 17 games for the Saints, totaling 83 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and 11 pass defenses.