Raiders Telling Other Teams They Won’t Trade Maxx Crosby

According to Pro Football Talk, the Raiders have been responding to teams still interested in trading for DE Maxx Crosby by telling them he’s not for sale and won’t be traded.

PFT adds the Raiders are saying they never really wanted to trade Crosby in the first place but were open to the idea due to their star player wanting a change of scenery.

After the blockbuster deal with the Ravens fell through, Crosby tweeted on Wednesday, “I’m a Raider. I’m Back.”

Everything Happens For A Reason. Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I’m Back. Run That Sh*t. 🦅🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/8IZXiDYMio — Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) March 12, 2026

Crosby returning to Las Vegas and moving forward with the team is the logical next step for now. The Raiders’ leverage in any trade was severely damaged by Baltimore failing Crosby on his physical with long-term concerns about his knee.

Crosby underwent surgery in early January to address a left meniscus injury he suffered during the 2026 season. He had a repair instead of a trim which is a months-long rehab instead of weeks. However, his doctors have said he should be ready for training camp and the 2026 season.

It’ll be interesting to see if the two sides can really put the toothpaste back in the tube, as Crosby was frustrated with how a lot of things last year were handled. The Raiders improved a lot this past week in free agency but it still seems like a multi-year rebuild is ahead.

Albert Breer reported that over a quarter of the league (eight teams) had shown varying degrees of interest in trading for Crosby, including the Bills, Bears, and Cowboys, along with the Ravens, of course.

Several of those teams are no longer interested after making other moves this week. However, the Raiders will still have a market for Crosby if they decide to pursue a trade.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Crosby and the Raiders as the news is available.