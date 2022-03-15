Raiders Tendering S Dallin Leavitt

Mike Garafolo reports that the Raiders are tendering S Dallin Leavitt for $2.43 million.
Leavitt, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Utah State back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Raiders.
Las Vegas waived Leavitt coming out of training camp and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was eventually called up towards the end of the 2018 season and returned to the Raiders on a one-year contract last offseason.
Leavitt was waived by the team coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad.
In 2021, Leavitt appeared in 16 games for the Raiders and racked up 35 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
